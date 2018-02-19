Black Panther soundtrack soars

It felt like everybody watched "Black Panther" and the numbers show it. The Marvel blockbuster is on pace to end this holiday weekend having set unprecedented box office records It's brought in an estimated $218 million in ticket sales since Thursday, easily crushed the previous record for highest-grossing President's Day weekend. It's actually now highest grossing film ever released in February and it's winning in other areas, too.

Its companion soundtrack "Black Panther: The Album" was curated by rapper Kendrick Lamar and debuted at number one on the billboard charts. It is the second-highest selling movie soundtrack album ever, thanks in part to its novel approach to distribution.

Click the audio player above for the full story.