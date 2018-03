The Black Panther phenomenon continues. The Marvel — really, the Disney — blockbuster opened in China today, bringing its estimated box office to $920 million worldwide. It's the perfect time for retailers to cash in on the movie’s success with a slew of Panther-themed merchandise: toys, t-shirts, tote bags and more. Turns out, though, that the merchandise is in short supply.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.