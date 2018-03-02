Billy Graham Will Be Laid To Rest Today

Billy Graham’s funeral is today in Charlotte. About 2,000 people are expected to attend the service this afternoon at the Billy Graham Library including President Trump and Vice President Pence.

After the service, which is expected to begin a little before noon, Graham will be buried next to his wife Ruth who died in 2007.

Graham died last week at age 99 at his home near Asheville.

The funeral will disrupt traffic today. Billy Graham Parkway is closed in both directions between South Tryon and Tyvola and will not re-open until after the funeral.