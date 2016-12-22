'Behind The Glass' With Managing Editor Laura Lee

As 2016 comes to a close, The State of Things staff go “behind the glass” and join host Frank Stasio to discuss their favorite shows of the year. One of managing editor Laura Lee’s favorite segments was a conversation with Bill Leuchtenberg, professor emeritus at UNC-Chapel Hill, about his book on the U.S. presidency. She also highlights a conversation with UNC System President Margaret Spellings recorded on her first day in office. Laura also picked two segments about running, including conversations with ultrarunner Charlie Engle and Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon. Laura and Frank also reflect on one of the “Monday Meet” interviews with radio DJ Jo Maeder. And they take a look back at politics throughout 2016 with political junkie Ken Rudin and NPR political reporter Don Gonyea, as well as movie experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon.

Managing Editor Laura Lee's favorite segments from 2016.

Laura's Picks:

Plus the music of Laura Lee: