The State of Things

#BackChannel: What The Grammys And Academy Awards Mean For Popular Culture In 2017

By & 59 minutes ago
  • Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
    Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
    Matt Sayles / Associated Press
  • Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles
    Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles
    Matt Sayles / Associated Press

Earlier this month, pop singer Adele took home the Grammy for album of the year for her album “25.” Many people, including Adele, believed the award should have gone to Beyonce for the album “Lemonade.” But Adele’s accolade is in line with how Grammys have been doled out in recent years; a black artist has not won album of the year since Herbie Hancock in 2008.

Meanwhile, the Academy Awards takes place this weekend. Many spoke out against the academy last year for the lack of diversity in its nominations. Seven actors nominated for an award this season are people of color, but whether or not the Oscars are actually changing to be more inclusive remains to be seen. Host Frank Stasio talks about the latest in popular culture with experts Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neil, professor of African & African American studies at Duke University in Durham.​

The State of Things
Mark Anthony Neal
Natalie Bullock Brown
Grammys
Academy Awards
Duke University
Oscars
#oscarsowhite

