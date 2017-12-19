BackChannel: ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ And Rewinding Pop Culture In 2017

As the year comes to a close, popular culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neal, chair of the department of African and African American studies at Duke University in Durham, recap some of the best cultural moments from 2017 with host Frank Stasio.

They share some of their favorites in music, movies and television, including North Carolina-native Rapsody’s critically-acclaimed album “Laila’s Wisdom” and the box-office success “Girls Trip.”

They also discuss the new Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It” by filmmaker Spike Lee and compare it to his debut 1986 film of the same name.

Trailer for "She's Gotta Have It" (2017)