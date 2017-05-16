Related Program: 
The State of Things

#BackChannel: ‘Dear White People,’ ‘DAMN.’ And More

  Justin Simien, writer/director of "Dear White People," is interviewed before a screening of the film at the Los Angeles Film Festival on Wednesday, June 18, 2014 in Los Angeles.
    Chris Pizzello / AP Image
  Kendrick Lamar performs at Coachella on Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Indio, Calif.
    Jeff Lombardo / AP Image

In the new Netflix series “Dear White People,” conversations about racism on a college campus take center stage. The story features members of the Black Student Union at a fictional Ivy League college called Winchester University, where the main character hosts a socially-conscious radio show. The series has received praise for featuring nuanced stories of students of color, and backlash by some who consider the show racist.

Meanwhile, last month rapper Kendrick Lamar released his highly-anticipated album “DAMN.” The album is a follow up to Lamar’s seminal record “To Pimp A Butterfly,” and adopts an introspective and highly-charged tone. However, the album’s single “HUMBLE” has been met with criticism for its objectification of women’s bodies.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the latest in popular culture with Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African and African-American studies at Duke University in Durham.​

