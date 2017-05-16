BackChannel: ‘Dear White People,’ ‘DAMN.’ And More

In the new Netflix series “Dear White People,” conversations about racism on a college campus take center stage. The story features members of the Black Student Union at a fictional Ivy League college called Winchester University, where the main character hosts a socially-conscious radio show. The series has received praise for featuring nuanced stories of students of color, and backlash by some who consider the show racist.

Meanwhile, last month rapper Kendrick Lamar released his highly-anticipated album “DAMN.” The album is a follow up to Lamar’s seminal record “To Pimp A Butterfly,” and adopts an introspective and highly-charged tone. However, the album’s single “HUMBLE” has been met with criticism for its objectification of women’s bodies.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the latest in popular culture with Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African and African-American studies at Duke University in Durham.​