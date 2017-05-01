Avery*Sunshine: Tiny Desk Concert

Avery*Sunshine knows what love will make one do: Give up your favorite ice cream. Break up to make up. Even swear off of holy matrimony for good, only to fall head over heels again.

When the soul maven visited NPR headquarters to perform her first Tiny Desk Concert, she gifted us with the story of her own redemptive love. And a whole lot of laughs in between.

Newly married to her musical partner, guitarist Dana "Big Dane" Johnson, Avery*Sunshine broke down the meaning behind the title to her latest album, Twenty Sixty Four. But it was her playful charisma and those heavenly vocals that won us over, the same way she's turned such legends as Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson into fans. Press play and prepare to fall in love, too.

Twenty Sixty Four is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Come Do Nothing"

"The Ice Cream Song"

"Used Car"

Musicians

Avery*Sunshine (vocals, keys); Dana "Big Dane" Johnson (guitar); Demonterious "Detoxxx" Lawrence (bass); Quinton "Q" Robinson (drums)



Credits

Producers: Rodney Carmichael, Niki Walker, Bronson Arcuri; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Director: Colin Marshall; Videographers: Bronson Arcuri, Morgan Noelle Smith; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Emily Bogle/NPR.

