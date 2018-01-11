Related Program: 
The State of Things

At ‘Astronomy Days,’ Young Stars And Comets Hold Secrets To Planetary Life

By & 3 hours ago
  • Giant clouds of dust and gas in the Orion star-forming region serve as stellar nurseries for young stars..
    Giant clouds of dust and gas in the Orion star-forming region serve as stellar nurseries for young stars..
    NASA

Once a year the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences gathers researchers who spend their waking hours investigating the mysteries of the universe. At ‘Astronomy Days,’ scientists divulge their new findings. 

This year Rachel Smith, the head of the Astronomy & Astrophysics Research Lab and the curator of meteorites for the museum, will share her research into young stars. The spinning balls of gas are invisible to the naked eye but can become the foundation for building planets like Earth.

Murthy Gudipati joins Smith in conversation with host Frank Stasio to share the latest about his work on comets and Jupiter’s moon Europa. Gudipati is as a principal scientist at the Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology. ‘Astronomy Days’ take place at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences on Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 and are open to the public.

Tags: 
Astronomy
North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
NASA
NASA Jet Propulsion Lab
Rosetta Mission
The State of Things
Jupiter

Related Content

To The Moon And Back, Your Guide To The 2017 Solar Eclipse In NC

By , , , & Aug 17, 2017
An image of the total Solar eclipse 1999 in France
Luc Viatour

On Monday, Aug. 21 millions of Americans will experience a cosmic event of a lifetime: a total solar eclipse. This is the first time in 99 years that people from coast to coast can witness the moon completely covering the sun.

There Goes The Sun

By & Jun 15, 2017
This image shows how the Sun would look at the extreme ultraviolet wavelength end of the spectrum.
Solar Dynamic Observatory, NASA / NASA

This August communities across the United States will witness a total solar eclipse for the first time almost 100 years. This event is both a visual spectacle for sky watchers and a significant scientific event. 