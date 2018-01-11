At ‘Astronomy Days,’ Young Stars And Comets Hold Secrets To Planetary Life

Once a year the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences gathers researchers who spend their waking hours investigating the mysteries of the universe. At ‘Astronomy Days,’ scientists divulge their new findings.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rachel Smith, head of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Astronomy & Astrophysics Research Lab and Murthy Gudipati, a principal scientist at the Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology.

This year Rachel Smith, the head of the Astronomy & Astrophysics Research Lab and the curator of meteorites for the museum, will share her research into young stars. The spinning balls of gas are invisible to the naked eye but can become the foundation for building planets like Earth.

Murthy Gudipati joins Smith in conversation with host Frank Stasio to share the latest about his work on comets and Jupiter’s moon Europa. Gudipati is as a principal scientist at the Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology. ‘Astronomy Days’ take place at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences on Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 and are open to the public.