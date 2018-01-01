Ask A Behavioural Economist: How Rational Was Your Holiday Spending?

By & 9 hours ago
  • 'Tis the season for wallet woes. Behavioural economist Dan Ariely explains how holiday spending isn't always a rational endeavor.
    'Tis the season for wallet woes. Behavioural economist Dan Ariely explains how holiday spending isn't always a rational endeavor.

The post-holiday season is a time when many people look back at the memories that were made, and the money that was spent. According to behavioral economist Dan Ariely, many of the financial decisions made during this time and throughout the year, are based on instincts or emotions rather than value.

With the growth of popular technologies like taxi apps and mobile payments, Ariely argues people are also becoming increasingly distanced from the physical pain of spending which can be helpful for keeping unnecessary spending in check.

Is your wallet suffering after the holiday season? Want to make smarter spending decisions in the months ahead? On Jan. 2 during the noon hour, Ariely takes your questions about the many ways we spend, and how we can spend smarter. Email us your questions to sot@wunc.org, call us live during the show at 1-877-962-9862, or tweet @state_of_things using the hashtag #SOTlive. 

Tags: 
Behavioral Economics
Economics
Personal Finance
Money
Holiday
Christmas
Hanukkah

Related Content

Holiday Afterglow: Read This Before You Throw Out Used Gift Wrap

By Dec 26, 2017
A picture of gift wrapping supplies
PPD / pixnio.com/miscellaneous/wrapping-paper

Christmas is no time to take a holiday from recycling. That's according to Raleigh Environmental Coordinator Bianca Howard.

Advice From Duke University Social Scientist Dan Ariely

By & Aug 19, 2015
Dan Ariely is a world renowned behavioral economist at Duke University.
nrkbeta / Flickr Creative Commons

Dan Ariely credits his career to an accident that left him in a hospital bed for three years.

At age 17, Ariely suffered from third degree burns on most of his body after a chemical explosion.

It was his inability to move for long periods of time that allowed him to observe the nuances of human behavior.