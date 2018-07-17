Army Chooses Austin Over Raleigh For New Command Center

By 1 hour ago

File photo of U.S. Army troops. Raleigh fell short to Austin, Texas, in its effort to lure the U.S. Army's new Futures Command to the Triangle.
Credit The U.S. Army / Flickr Creative Commons

North Carolina came close but ultimately fell short in its effort to lure the U.S. Army's new Futures Command to the Triangle.

Army Futures Command is part of the branch's biggest reorganization effort since the early 1973, according to Pentagon officials.

Army Secretary Mark Esper said at a recent press conference the branch's top brass wanted proximity to a strong research center and an affordable cost of living.

"Army Futures Command can only achieve this in a location that combines top-tier academic institutions, cutting-edge industry, and an innovative private sector with the culture required to fuel our army's modernization effort," Esper said.

The Army decided that Austin, Texas had these factors over Raleigh. Boston, Philadelphia and Minneapolis were also in the running.

Another army official also said Austin is providing undisclosed incentives.

Austin's cost of living is comparable to, if not a tad higher than, Raleigh's. Unlike North Carolina, however, Texas has no personal or corporate income tax.

Tags: 
US Army

Related Content

Army Shuttles Driving Themselves At Fort Bragg

By Apr 7, 2017
Rashmi Patel is at the wheel of an electric-powered shuttle, one of the Army's two first autonomous vehicles, at Fort Bragg.
Jay Price / WUNC

Rashmi Patel is at the wheel of an electric-powered shuttle, but not for long. The vehicle is one of two shuttles making history at Fort Bragg as one of the Army’s first autonomous vehicles.

Military Report Shows More Cases Of Eating Disorders Among Troops

By & Mar 21, 2016
There are signs that transgender people could serve openly in the United States military within the next year.
The U.S. Army / Flickr Creative Commons

A report from the Department of Defense says more service members are being diagnosed with eating disorders.

The stresses of combat and the military's physical requirements have driven some troops to anorexic and bulimic behaviors. Some of them say the military offers little help, and many do not report their conditions. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with KUOW military reporter Patricia Murphy about her reporting as part of the American Homefront Project.

Fort Bragg Avoids Big Cuts In Latest Army Reduction

By Jul 10, 2015
An image of a sign for Fort Bragg
Fish Cop / Public Domain

 

The U.S. Army announced Thursday it is cutting about 40,000 soldiers nationwide. Fort Bragg is home to more than 50,000 troops in Fayetteville. The base will largely be spared deep cuts in the latest round of military downsizing.