Army Chooses Austin Over Raleigh For New Command Center

North Carolina came close but ultimately fell short in its effort to lure the U.S. Army's new Futures Command to the Triangle.

Army Futures Command is part of the branch's biggest reorganization effort since the early 1973, according to Pentagon officials.

Army Secretary Mark Esper said at a recent press conference the branch's top brass wanted proximity to a strong research center and an affordable cost of living.

"Army Futures Command can only achieve this in a location that combines top-tier academic institutions, cutting-edge industry, and an innovative private sector with the culture required to fuel our army's modernization effort," Esper said.

The Army decided that Austin, Texas had these factors over Raleigh. Boston, Philadelphia and Minneapolis were also in the running.

Another army official also said Austin is providing undisclosed incentives.

Austin's cost of living is comparable to, if not a tad higher than, Raleigh's. Unlike North Carolina, however, Texas has no personal or corporate income tax.