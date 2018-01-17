Apple plans to repatriate its overseas cash

Apple announced in a press release today that it's committing to add $350 billion to the American economy over the next five years. According to Apple, that includes 20,000 new jobs. But it's unclear exactly where that multibillion-dollar figure comes from. A portion, at least — around $38 billion — is attributed to "a record tax payment upon repatriation of overseas profits." That means taxes on the over $200 billion in cash Apple is keeping overseas. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood to unpack the news.

