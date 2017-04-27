All-Star Comedy Team Creates Middle-Grade Comic Novel

Craig Robinson, Adam Mansbach, and Keith Knight unite to create a middle-grade comic novel about a sixth grader faking his way through a prestigious arts academy.
When a comedian, a cartoonist and an author team up to write young adult fiction, it leads to a hilarious book about a sixth-grader with a secret.

The book “Jake the Fake Keeps it Real” (Crown Books for Young Readers/2017) is the collaboration of Craig Robinson, Adam Mansbach and Keith Knight. Robinson is best known for his role on the television sitcom “The Office” and movies including “Hot Tub Time Machine” and “This is the End.” Mansbach is famous for his expletive-ridden book masquerading as a children’s bedtime story, and cartoonist Keith Knight created the “K-Chronicles.”

The story and 160 of Knight’s illustrations show the efforts of a decidedly-average middle schooler trying to fit in at a magnet music and arts academy.

Keith Knight presents his cartoons dealing with police brutality at 7 p.m. tonight at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. Host Frank Stasio talks with Knight, Mansbach, and Robinson about their collaboration. 

