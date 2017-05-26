Aid groups rescue over 1,600 migrants in the Mediterranean in a single day

More than 50,000 migrants have tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe this year. It's a deadly journey but many survive thanks partly to all the seaborne humanitarian personnel patrolling these waters.

They saved more than 1,600 migrants in the Mediterranean on Tuesday alone.

Save the Children took aboard 635 migrants from different boats that needed help after launching from Libya — the organization's biggest single-day rescue since it started patrolling the Mediterranean last August, reported The World's Richard Hall from aboard Save the Children's Vos Hestia ship.

“It began at around 6 a.m. Everyone was asleep in their bunks, and we were awoken by the captain, who told us that we were about 10 minutes away from a boat that was in distress,” Hall says. It took about an hour to rescue more than 70 people on that boat. Moments later, Vos Hestia's captain spotted about 10 other boats in need of help.

They were in a common search-and-rescue zone, about 13 nautical miles off the Libyan coast.

On the same day, another team with the nonprofit Doctors Without Borders or MSF (for Médicins Sans Frontières) said they took 1,004 migrants aboard their rescue ship.

On Friday, Save the Children's Vos Hestia docked in southern Italy's Corigliano Calabro, a port right in the arch of the boot.

But MSF on Friday said they were having trouble docking "due to the security restrictions imposed in Sicily for the G-7."

Still no assistance and with the #G7Taormina meaning we can't dock in #Sicily, the first available port is 48hrs away. #MSFboatindistress pic.twitter.com/qb7dOCEexG — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) May 26, 2017

Of migrants arriving in Italy via the Mediterranean this year, the largest numbers have come from Nigeria, followed by Bangladesh, Guinea, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Senegal, Morocco, Mali, Eritrea, Pakistan and Somalia, according to the United Nations.

The nongovernmental organizations have earned public praise for their work. But some groups have also come under scrutiny in Italy — and they’ve also had trouble with the Libyan coast guard. Save the Children, Doctors Without Borders and other groups accuse Libyan officials of harassing them and migrants in need of help.

The dangers of the journey are severe. On Wednesday, the day after those record rescues, more than 30 people died at sea — "most are toddlers," according to Chris Catrambone, the founder of rescue group MOAS.

Even though the number of migrants boating to Europe has declined from the record 2016 total, more than 1,500 have died or gone missing in the attempt so far this year.

The World's correspondent went aboard the Vos Hestia earlier this month to follow Save the Children as it carried out rescue operations on the Mediterranean. You can listen to his reporting from the voyage on The World, and watch it unfold here, and via the show's Instagram feed.

Here are some of his latest Instagram posts below.

The Vos Hestia carried out it's first rescue of this voyage this morning. The call came through at 6am while most of the crew were still asleep. It was a speedy rush to the stations. Dozens of people now safely on board. A post shared by The World (@pritheworld) on May 22, 2017 at 11:59pm PDT

Second rescue of the day underway right now. People are transferred from unsafe dinghies to the Vos Hestia 12 at a time. A post shared by The World (@pritheworld) on May 23, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

One of 550 rescued from the Mediterranean Sea today by @savethechildren team. The relief on people's faces when they step on to the boat is quite something. A post shared by The World (@pritheworld) on May 23, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Take a look at this boat and you'll get a sense of how so many people perish on this voyage. The boats are overloaded by greedy smugglers. Many of them are not fit for purpose, and simply fall apart. A post shared by The World (@pritheworld) on May 23, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

The World's @_richardhall photographed this scene two days ago aboard a migrant rescue ship in the Mediterranean. The Vos Hestia ship filled up quickly when Save the Children took 635 people aboard. The migrants slept in all corners of the overcrowded ship, which is now docked in southern Italy. A post shared by The World (@pritheworld) on May 26, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

How do you pass time on a rescue ship? You sing. An impromptu gig taking place on the Vos Hestia right now. People from the Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Bangladesh singing songs from home.These guys were pulled from the water 48 hours ago. They are heading to an uncertain future. But they are far from broken. A post shared by The World (@pritheworld) on May 25, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Land ahoy! We're passing Sicily on our way up the coast. It's the first time the migrants on board have seen land in days. A great relief for many. A post shared by The World (@pritheworld) on May 25, 2017 at 2:55am PDT





