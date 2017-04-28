After Last Week's False Start, The Unreleased Prince Music Starts Rolling Out

Last week brought a flurry of news about a new batch of unreleased Prince songs — six, to be exact, culled from sessions the late star had recorded between 2006 and 2008 — most of which remain unreleased after Prince's estate obtained an injunction blocking their distribution. Just one week later, we're getting word about the kind of posthumous releases fans can expect through official channels.

June 23 will bring not one but two deluxe reissues of Prince's 1984 masterpiece Purple Rain, each of which will feature not only a remastered version of the original nine songs, but also a set of 11 more tracks from the vault. (Most have never been heard before; for a full track listing, see below.) Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition, the one for true diehards, will feature two bonus discs, containing both a live concert DVD (Prince And The Revolution Live At The Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985) and another CD titled Single Edits & B-Sides.

For now, fans can soak up the first little preview of the unreleased material: "Electric Intercourse," a previously unheard studio version of a song Prince had slipped into the occasional live set, from Purple Rain Deluxe's first bonus disc.



Purple Rain Deluxe Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

Let's Go Crazy Take Me With U The Beautiful Ones Computer Blue Darling Nikki When Doves Cry I Would Die 4 U Baby I'm A Star Purple Rain

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

The Dance Electric Love And Sex Computer Blue ("Hallway Speech" version) Electric Intercourse (studio) Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden Possessed (1983 version) Wonderful Ass Velvet Kitty Cat Katrina's Paper Dolls We Can F*** Father's Song

Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition Track Listing

Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides

When Doves Cry (edit) 17 Days Let's Go Crazy (edit) Let's Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix) Erotic City Erotic City ("Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive") Purple Rain (edit) God God (Love Theme From Purple Rain) Another Lonely Christmas Another Lonely Christmas (extended version) I Would Die 4 U (edit) I Would Die 4 U (extended version) Baby I'm A Star (edit) Take Me With U (edit)

DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985

Let's Go Crazy Delirious 1999 Little Red Corvette Take Me With U Do Me, Baby Irresistible Bitch Possessed How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore? Let's Pretend We're Married International Lover God Computer Blue Darling Nikki The Beautiful Ones When Doves Cry I Would Die 4 U Baby I'm A Star Purple Rain

Purple Rain Deluxe and Purple Rain Deluxe — Expanded Edition come out June 23 via NPG/Warner Bros.

