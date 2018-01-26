After disasters, Montecito clears debris and considers the future

Nearly three weeks ago, rain triggered massive mudslides in the hillside community of Montecito, a wealthy enclave 90 miles north of Los Angeles, in Santa Barbara County. That disaster came on the heels of the largest wildfire in California's history. The mudslide killed at least 21 people. Hundreds of homes were damaged and tons of mud and debris spread everywhere, including on a major Southern California freeway. Marketplace reporter Aaron Schrank spent a few days in Montecito looking at the cleanup efforts there.

