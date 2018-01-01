Advisory Board Signs Off On Trade-Focused Charter School For Union County

A state advisory board has signed off on the opening of a trade-focused charter school in Union County. The State Board of Education will vote on whether or not to give final approval in January.

Apprentice Academy High School would open next fall, if given the 'okay' by State Board of Education members. Freshmen and sophomores attending the school would take core classes. Juniors and seniors would continue these courses, but also complete an apprenticeship in construction, services or information technology.

The school plans to partner with the local community college for both educational and equipment support. There are three charter schools already operating in Union County, but only one serves the high school grades.

Advisory Board Weighs In On Private Schools Seeking Public Charters

The Charter School Advisory Board also voted earlier this month on two schools applying for charters that already exist as private schools.

Like traditional public schools, charter schools are tax-funded and do not charge tuition. But they are exempt from some of the rules traditional publics have to follow.

Mountain Island Day School in Mecklenburg County was given the initial go-ahead to convert from a private to a charter school. It's currently operating as a Christian school.

Hobgood Academy's application for a charter was denied. The Halifax County private school was founded by a group of parents nearly fifty years ago.

While nearly thirty charter schools currently operate in Mecklenburg County, there is just one in Halifax County.

