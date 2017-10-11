Absences Add Up, Is North Carolina Counting?

Two-thirds of states used chronic absenteeism as a metric for school evaluation in recently submitted federal plans.

The indicator can be used to predict student performance and evaluate how schools are doing overall. But North Carolina chose not to include absenteeism as a factor when measuring schools, an omission that is likely due to a lack of awareness, according to Tracy Zimmerman, executive director of the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation. She says superintendents have not really looked at the data and made the link between absenteeism and performance. Zimmerman says they also do not realize the issue is one that schools have the power to address.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tracy Zimmerman about chronic absenteeism and what schools can do to reduce it.