Related Program: 
The State of Things

Absences Add Up, Is North Carolina Counting?

By & 35 minutes ago
  • Two-thirds of states used chronic absenteeism as a metric for school evaluation, but North Carolina does not.
    Two-thirds of states used chronic absenteeism as a metric for school evaluation, but North Carolina does not.
    Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Brazzell / Wikimedia Commons -2017

Two-thirds of states used chronic absenteeism as a metric for school evaluation in recently submitted federal plans.

The indicator can be used to predict student performance and evaluate how schools are doing overall. But North Carolina chose not to include absenteeism as a factor when measuring schools, an omission that is likely due to a lack of awareness, according to Tracy Zimmerman, executive director of the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation. She says superintendents have not really looked at the data and made the link between absenteeism and performance. Zimmerman says they also do not realize the issue is one that schools have the power to address.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tracy Zimmerman about chronic absenteeism and what schools can do to reduce it.

Tags: 
The State of Things
Tracy Zimmerman
Every Student Succeeds Act
Absenteeism
North Carolina
North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation