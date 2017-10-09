About 10K Without Power In NC After Storms

About 10,000 customers are without electricity in North Carolina after storms associated with Tropical Storm Nate moved across the state.

Duke Energy reported the outages were worst on Monday in Macon and Polk counties in the western part of the state.

Schools were opening about two hours later than usual Monday in nearby Jackson County because of the storm damage. Caldwell County schools were also opening late Monday.

A possible tornado was reported Sunday near Lenoir in Caldwell County.

More than 100 people evacuated a mobile home park in the county ahead of the storms. The steeple was blown from Refugee Missionary Baptist Church in Hudson.

No serious injuries have been reported.

