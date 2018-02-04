50 Years After She Was Struck By Lightning, Reconnecting With The Girl Who Saved Her

In the summer of 1967, Linda Walker was at Girl Scout camp in North Carolina when a lightning bolt struck her.

She says she was in a tent with three other girls when they all ran out after the crackle and boom. Walker was on the floor, unresponsive.

"But as Girl Scouts you always keep up with your buddy — you never lose track of your buddy," Walker says. "And my buddy walked out, ran out of the tent without me, but realized I wasn't with her and came back. Had she not done that, I wouldn't be here today ... because she saved my life."

After Walker's buddy returned and couldn't wake her up, she rushed to find a counselor, who administered artificial respiration — at that point Walker says she was "clinically dead" — and she was rushed to the hospital.

"My life as a mother, a teacher, a grandmother — all are attributed to her coming back and getting me," Walker says.

But Walker didn't remember who her buddy was.

Walker and her family had recently moved to Murphy, N.C., and it was her first time attending Camp Pisgah. She didn't know anyone at camp except her next door neighbor.

"Unfortunately, being 12 years old and then getting struck by lightning — I didn't get her name and I didn't recall it, and I've always regretted that," she says.

So when Walker wrote in with her story for our Missed Connections series, we wanted to help. We reached out to Camp Pisgah, where a long-time volunteer helped to check records. We enlisted local librarians to search through old news coverage. We even searched for women who'd been at camp that summer in 1967. But social media turned out to be the key. Walker's buddy's sister saw the story on Facebook, where one of the local Girl Scouts councils had posted it.

We reunited the pair via phone call — the first time they'd spoken in more than 50 years:



"Hi, Linda. Are you as nervous as I am?" Laurie Luna asked. "I am, but I want to send a huge, huge thank you to you and a hug, because I wouldn't be here today if I hadn't had a buddy who came back," Walker responded.



Luna says she has thought about their frightening encounter a lot over the years — largely because she never knew if Walker survived.

In the moment, all Luna thought about was getting Walker help. She didn't even put shoes on to run and find their counselors. Later, they took Luna to visit Walker while she was still in the hospital.

"And it was disturbing and scary," Luna says. "So, yeah that was the last time I saw her."

Today, Walker has a scar where a metal zipper welded to her hip and she has some trouble hearing. Her medical report at the time said her heart sac had been burned. But she had no idea that Luna didn't know she was otherwise OK.

The two have shared their story with people throughout their lives — Luna has talked about it with her husband, and Walker would recount it to her class of 8th graders every year; but neither one had quite all the pieces to the puzzle.

"Each time I would tell my story and the kids always said, 'Well, did you ever thank her?' And I said, 'no' and they said, 'You should, you should,' and now in retirement I have a moment, and we've located you, and that was just like — wow," Walker says. "It's been magical."

At the end of their conversation, Walker suggested they keep in touch.

"Since 50 years have to be made up," she says, laughing.

If you want help with your missed connection, email us a voice memo with your story at weekend@npr.org.



Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

A prolonged drought means that Cape Town, South Africa is running out of water. The city is frantically trying to cut back the use to delay day zero. That's the day the city will shut off the taps, currently estimated to fall in April. The problem extends beyond the boundaries of the city, which has some 4 million people. As Peter Granitz reports, farmers in the region are losing access to dams they share with Cape Town just as the harvest season gets underway.

PETER GRANITZ, BYLINE: Tony Largier grows apples, plums and nectarines at Little Oaks Farm. It's a beautiful piece of land in a valley between mountains. The closest one, Bok Kop, gets snow in the winter. We walk amid his nectarine trees.

TONY LARGIER: This variety is summer bright. It's sweet, crunchy. It's a good nectarine. It's one of the newer varieties.

GRANITZ: Largier and other farmers in the area pull water from the nearby Elandskloof Dam. It's part of a network of dams that farmers, villages and the city of Cape Town share. Farmers work on a quota system. An irrigation board determines how much water each farmer needs to grow certain crops and how much water the dam can spare. Their allocations have gotten smaller amid a three-year drought.

LARGIER: All the farms here pour water out of the dam and with a measured amount that we can pull every year. If you get your 100 percent quota, that would be what they reckon you need to grow a hectare of fruit.

GRANITZ: This year, Largier only got a 17 percent allocation because the Elandskloof Dam only filled a third of the way.

LARGIER: You're living on borrowed time. And 17 percent is a huge problem.

GRANITZ: Agriculture is big business here in the Western Cape province. Industry economists estimate that apples and pears are worth hundreds of millions of dollars each year. The Theewaterskloof Dam is the biggest in the network. About 70 miles east of Cape Town, it supplies both the city and local farmers. It's sitting at just 13 percent capacity. And here, there's no water to be seen. It looks like a sunken, sandy beach in the middle of a mountain range - a beach with no water. Billy Bourbon-Leftley is the strawberry king. That's the name of his business. He sells strawberries locally and exports plums.

BILLY BOURBON-LEFTLEY: We start planting within a month. And there's no water. We've ordered plants. We've paid for the plants. What are we going to do?

GRANITZ: One thing he will do - lay off workers. Analysts estimate between 30,000 and 70,000 seasonal workers could lose their jobs. Bourbon-Leftley told his workers that less water means lower yields. And lower yields means he cannot afford to hire everyone this season. He had his dam water shut off earlier this week.

BOURBON-LEFTLEY: They're taking the water away to the city. So it's a little bit unfair. As long as there's enough water for us, we don't mind. But now with the drought, they're taking more, more water from the agriculture.

GRANITZ: The water is being diverted to Cape Town to avoid day zero. But Kevin Winter with the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town says curtailing farmers will not prevent day zero.

KEVIN WINTER: It's not going to make a massive difference, but anything that allows us to push day zero out a little bit further is one management tool.

GRANITZ: Back at Little Oaks Farm, Tony Largier says he can use water from the dam until next month. After that, he'll rely on boreholes. He doesn't know how long that will last.

LARGIER: If the boreholes keep going, I believe I can, with a push and a shove, get through this season. How much mortality and trees, et cetera I'm going to have? That's anybody's guess.

GRANITZ: He's worried about the future. If the dams don't fill, there will be no groundwater. And since so many farmers are relying on boreholes, they're depleting the underground water supply. For NPR News, I'm Peter Granitz in Cape Town. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.