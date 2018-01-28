2018 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners

The complete list of nominees and winners from the 60th annual Grammy Awards.



GENERAL FIELD

Record Of The Year

WINNER: "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

"Redbone" - Childish Gambino

" Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"The Story Of O.J." – Jay Z

"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar

Album Of The Year

WINNER: 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Awaken, My Love! - Childish Gambino

4:44 - Jay Z

DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama - Lorde

Song Of The Year

WINNER: "That's What I Like" - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters

"Despacito" - Ramon Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton Jr, songwriters

"4:44" - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters

"Issues" - Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters

"1-800-273-8255" - Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson & Andrew Taggart, songwriters

Best New Artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA



POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: "Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" – Kesha

"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga

"What About Us" - P!nk

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: "Feel It Still" – Portugal. The Man

"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons

"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 – (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) - Michael Bublé

Triplicate - Bob Dylan

In Full Swing - Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland - Sarah McLachlan

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: ÷ (Divide) - Ed Sheeran

Kaleidoscope EP - Coldplay

Lust For Life - Lana Del Rey

Evolve - Imagine Dragons

Rainbow - Kesha

Joanne - Lady Gaga



DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording

WINNER: "Tonite" – LCD Soundsystem

"Bambro Koyo Ganda" - Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

"Cola - CamelPhat & Elderbrook

"Andromeda" - Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

"Line Of Sight" - ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: 3-D The Catalogue - Kraftwerk

Migration - Bonobo

Mura Masa - Mura Masa

A Moment Apart – ODESZA

What Now - Sylvan Esso



CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER Prototype - Jeff Lorber Fusion

What If - The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit - Alex Han

Mount Royal - Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Bad Hombre - Antonio Sanchez



ROCK

Best Rock Performance

WINNER "You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen

"The Promise" - Chris Cornell

"Run" - Foo Fighters

"No Good" - Kaleo

"Go To War" - Nothing More

Best Metal Performance

WINNER "Sultan's Curse" - Mastodon

"Invisible Enemy" - August Burns Red

"Black Hoodie" - Body Count

"Forever" - Code Orange

"Clockworks" - Meshuggah

Best Rock Song

WINNER: "Run" - Foo Fighters, songwriters

"Atlas, Rise!" - James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters

"Blood In The Cut" - JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters

"Go To War" - Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters

"The Stage" - Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters

Best Rock Album

WINNER: A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs

Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon

Hardwired...To Self-Destruct - Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More

Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age



ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: Sleep Well Beast – The National

Everything Now - Arcade Fire

Humanz - Gorillaz

American Dream - LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy - Father John Misty



R&B

Best R&B Performance

WINNER: "That's What I Like" – Bruno Mars

"Get You" - Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

"Distraction" - Kehlani

"High" - Ledisi

"The Weekend" - SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: "Redbone" – Childish Gambino

"Laugh And Move On" - The Baylor Project

"What I'm Feelin'" - Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones

"All The Way" - Ledisi

"Still" - Mali Music

Best R&B Song

WINNER: "That's What I Like" - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters

"First Began" - PJ Morton, songwriter

"Location" - Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters

"Redbone" - Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters

"Supermodel" - Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Carter Lang & Solana Rowe, songwriters

Best Urban Contemporary Album

WINNER: Starboy – The Weeknd

Free 6LACK - 6LACK

"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino

American Teen - Khalid

Ctrl - SZA

Best R&B Album

WINNER: 24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Freudian - Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule - Ledisi

Gumbo - PJ Morton

Feel The Real - Musiq Soulchild



RAP

Best Rap Performance



WINNER: "HUMBLE." – Kendrick Lamar

"Bounce Back" - Big Sean

"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B

"4:44" - Jay Z

"Bad And Boujee" - Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

WINNER: "LOYALTY." - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

"PRBLMS - 6LACK

"Crew" - Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

"Family Feud" - Jay Z Featuring Beyoncé

"Love Galore" - SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

WINNER: "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar

"Bodak Yellow" - Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe & J White, songwriters

"Chase Me" - Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton & Michael Render, songwriters

"Sassy" - Marlanna Evans, E. Gabouer, Jason Martin & Wyann Vaughn, songwriters

"The Story Of O.J." - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters

Best Rap Album

WINNER: DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

4:44 - Jay Z

Culture - Migos

Laila's Wisdom - Rapsody

Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator



COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER "Either Way" - Chris Stapleton

"Body Like A Back Road" - Sam Hunt

"Losing You" - Alison Krauss

"Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert

"I Could Use A Love Song" - Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

WINNER "Better Man" - Little Big Town

"It Ain't My Fault" - Brothers Osborne

"My Old Man" - Zac Brown Band

"You Look Good" - Lady Antebellum

"Drinkin' Problem" - Midland

Best Country Song

WINNER: "Broken Halos" - Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters

"Better Man" - Taylor Swift, songwriter

"Body Like A Back Road" - Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters

"Drinkin' Problem" - Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters

"Tin Man" - Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters

Best Country Album

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton

Cosmic Hallelujah - Kenny Chesney

Heart Break - Lady Antebellum

The Breaker - Little Big Town

Life Changes - Thomas Rhett





NEW AGE



Best New Age Album

WINNER Dancing On Water - Peter Kater

Reflection - Brian Eno

SongVersation: Medicine - India.Arie

Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 – Kitaro

Spiral Revelation - Steve Roach



JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

WINNER "Miles Beyond" - John McLaughlin, soloist

"Can't Remember Why" - Sara Caswell, soloist

"Dance Of Shiva" - Billy Childs, soloist

"Whisper Not" - Fred Hersch, soloist

"Ilimba" - Chris Potter, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

WINNER Dreams And Daggers - Cécile McLorin Salvant

The Journey - The Baylor Project

A Social Call - Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass And Blind - Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter - Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

WINNER Rebirth - Billy Childs

Uptown, Downtown - Bill Charlap Trio

Project Freedom - Joey DeFrancesco & The People

Open Book - Fred Hersch

The Dreamer Is The Dream - Chris Potter

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

WINNER Bringin' It - Christian McBride Big Band

MONK'estra Vol. 2 - John Beasley

Jigsaw - Alan Ferber Big Band

Homecoming - Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

Whispers On The Wind - Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER Jazz Tango - Pablo Ziegler Trio

Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter - Antonio Adolfo

Oddara - Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Outra Coisa - The Music Of Moacir Santos - Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

Típico - Miguel Zenón



GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER "Never Have To Be Alone" - CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters

"Too Hard Not To" - Tina Campbell; Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell, songwriters

"You Deserve It" - JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn; David Bloom, JJ Hairston, Phontane Demond Reed & Cortez Vaughn, songwriters

"Better Days" - Le'Andria

"My Life" - The Walls Group; Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Damien Farmer, Damon Thomas, Ahjah Walls & Darrel Walls, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER "What A Beautiful Name" - Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters

"Oh My Soul" - Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Nichole Nordeman, songwriters

"Clean" - Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, songwriter

"Even If" - MercyMe; David Garcia, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, MercyMe & Tim Timmons, songwriters

"Hills And Valleys" - Tauren Wells; Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

WINNER Let Them Fall In Love - CeCe Winans

Crossover: Live From Music City - Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me - Le'Andria

Close - Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song - Anita Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

WINNER Chain Breaker - Zach Williams

Rise - Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) - Matt Maher

Lifer – MercyMe

Hills And Valleys - Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNER Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope - Reba McEntire

The Best Of The Collingsworth Family - Volume 1 - The Collingsworth Family

Give Me Jesus - Larry Cordle

Resurrection - Joseph Habedank

Hope For All Nations - Karen Peck & New River



LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

WINNER El Dorado – Shakira

Lo Único Constante - Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte – Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 - La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) - Natalia Lafourcade

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

WINNER Residente – Residente

Ayo - Bomba Estéreo

Pa' Fuera - C4 Trío & Desorden Público

Salvavidas De Hielo - Jorge Drexler

El Paradise - Los Amigos Invisibles

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

WINNER Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas - Aida Cuevas

Ni Diablo Ni Santo - Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda

Ayer Y Hoy - Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Momentos - Alex Campos

Zapateando En El Norte - Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER Salsa Big Band - Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Albita – Albita

Art Of The Arrangement - Doug Beavers

Gente Valiente - Silvestre Dangond

Indestructible - Diego El Cigala



AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER "Killer Diller Blues" - Alabama Shakes

"Let My Mother Live" - Blind Boys Of Alabama

"Arkansas Farmboy" - Glen Campbell

"Steer Your Way" - Leonard Cohen

"I Never Cared For You" - Alison Krauss

Best American Roots Song

WINNER "If We Were Vampires" - Jason Isbell, songwriter

"Cumberland Gap" - David Rawlings & Gillian Welch, songwriters

"I Wish You Well" - Raul Malo & Alan Miller, songwriters

"It Ain't Over Yet" - Rodney Crowell, songwriter

"My Only True Friend" - Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard, songwriters (Gregg Allman)

Best Americana Album

WINNER The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Southern Blood - Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day - Brent Cobb

Beast Epic - Iron & Wine

Brand New Day - The Mavericks

Best Bluegrass Album

WINNER (TIE) Laws Of Gravity - The Infamous Stringdusters

WINNER (TIE) All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live] - Rhonda Vincent And The Rage

Fiddler's Dream - Michael Cleveland

Original - Bobby Osborne

Universal Favorite - Noam Pikelny

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER Blue & Lonesome - The Rolling Stones

Migration Blues - Eric Bibb

Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio - Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

Roll And Tumble - R.L. Boyce

Sonny & Brownie's Last Train - Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER TajMo - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm - Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Recorded Live In Lafayette - Sonny Landreth

Got Soul - Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Live From The Fox Oakland - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Folk Album

WINNER Mental Illness - Aimee Mann

Semper Femina - Laura Marling

The Queen Of Hearts - Offa Rex

You Don't Own Me Anymore - The Secret Sisters

The Laughing Apple - Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Best Regional Roots Music Album

WINNER Kalenda - Lost Bayou Ramblers

Top Of The Mountain - Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers

Ho'okena 3.0 - Ho'okena

Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live] - Northern Cree

Pua Kiele - Josh Tatofi



REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

WINNER Stony Hill - Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

Chronology – Chronixx

Lost In Paradise - Common Kings

Wash House Ting - J Boog

Avrakedabra - Morgan Heritage



WORLD MUSIC

Best World Music Album

WINNER Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration - Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Memoria De Los Sentidos - Vicente Amigo

Para Mi – Buika

Rosa Dos Ventos - Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

Elwan - Tinariwen



CHILDREN'S

Best Children's Album

WINNER Feel What U Feel - Lisa Loeb

Brighter Side - Gustafer Yellowgold

Lemonade - Justin Roberts

Rise Shine #Woke - Alphabet Rockers

Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World - Ladysmith Black Mambazo



SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

WINNER The Princess Diarist - Carrie Fisher

Astrophysics For People In A Hurry - Neil deGrasse Tyson

Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen

Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter - Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders )- Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo



COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

WINNER The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas - Dave Chappelle

Cinco - Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld - Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust - Sarah Silverman

What Now? - Kevin Hart



MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER Dear Evan Hansen - Laura Dreyfuss, Mike Faist, Rachel Bay Jones, Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Park, BenPlatt, Will Roland & Jennifer Laura Thompson, principal soloists; Pete Ganbarg, Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists

Come From Away - Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists

Hello, Dolly! - Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)



MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

WINNER La La Land (Various Artists) Marius de Vries & Justin Hurwitz, compilation producer

Baby Driver - (Various Artists) Edgar Wright, compilation producer

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 - (Various Artists) James Gunn, compilation producer

Hidden Figures: The Album - (Various Artists) Pharrell Williams; Pharrell Williams, compilation producer

Moana: The Songs (Various Artists) Opetaia Foa'i, Tom MacDougall, Mark Mancina & Lin-Manuel Miranda, compilation producers

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

WINNER La La Land - Justin Hurwitz, composer

Arrival - Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer, composer

Game Of Thrones: Season 7 - Ramin Djawadi, composer

Hidden Figures - Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

WINNER How Far I'll Go - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter

City Of Stars - Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters

I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters

Never Give Up - Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters

Stand Up For Something - Common, Andra Day & Diane Warren, songwriters



COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition

WINNER "Three Revolutions" - Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés)

"Alkaline" - Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)

"Choros #3" - Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)

"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" - Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)

"Warped Cowboy" - Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

WINNER "Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra" From Catch Me If You Can - John Williams, arranger (John Williams)

"All Hat, No Saddle" - Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" - Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)

"Ugly Beauty/Pannonica" - John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

"White Christmas" - Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

WINNER "Putin" - Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)

"Another Day Of Sun" - Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)

"Every Time We Say Goodbye" - Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes Featuring Jane Monheit)

"I Like Myself" - Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

"I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York" - ShellyBerg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Count Basie Orchestra)



PACKAGE

Best Recording Package

WINNER (TIE) El Orisha De La Rosa - Carlos Dussan, Juliana Jaramillo, Juan Martinez & Claudio Roncoli, art directors (Magín Díaz)

WINNER (TIE) Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) - Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)

Mura Masa - Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)

Sleep Well Beast - Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)

Solid State - Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

WINNER The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition - LawrenceAzerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)

Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta - Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)

Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014) - Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds)

May 1977: Get Shown The Light - Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)

Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares - Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)



NOTES

Best Album Notes

WINNER Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings - LynellGeorge, album notes writer (Otis Redding)

Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth - Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition - Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin - Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)

Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute - David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams - Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)



HISTORICAL

Best Historical Album

WINNER Leonard Bernstein - The Composer - Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)

Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta - Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955 - Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)

Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa - NicolasSheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams - Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)



PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

WINNER 24K Magic - Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)

Every Where Is Some Where - Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)

Is This The Life We Really Want? - Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)

Natural Conclusion - Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)

No Shape - Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

WINNER Greg Kurstin

Calvin Harris

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER You Move (Latroit Remix) - Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)

Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix) - Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)

Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix) - SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)

Undercover (Adventure Club Remix) - Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)

A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix) - Four Tet, remixer (The xx)



SURROUND SOUND

Best Surround Sound Album

WINNER Early Americans - Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man - Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)

So Is My Love - Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)

3-D The Catalogue - FritzHilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)

Tyberg: Masses - Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)



PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Classical

WINNER Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio - Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs - Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man - Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies - Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

Tyberg: Masses - John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

WINNER David Frost

Blanton Alspaugh

Manfred Eicher

Sonya Yoncheva, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

Morten Lindberg

Judith Sherman



CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

WINNER Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio - Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Concertos For Orchestra - Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches - Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente - Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Mahler: Symphony No. 5 - Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

WINNER Berg: Wozzeck - Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf & Brad Sayles, producers (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus)

Berg: Lulu - Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay -David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)

Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles - Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Handel: Ottone - George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)

Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel - Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Andrei Serov; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

WINNER Bryars: The Fifth Century - Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)

Handel: Messiah - Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)

Mansurian: Requiem - Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)

Music Of The Spheres - Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)

Tyberg: Masses - Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER Death & The Maiden - Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1 – Arcangelo

Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets By Giaches De Wert - Stile Antico

Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann - Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich

Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016 - Martha Argerich & Various Artists

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

WINNER Transcendental - Daniil Trifonov

Bach: The French Suites - Murray Perahia

Haydn: Cello Concertos - Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)

Levina: The Piano Concertos - Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)

Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 - Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

WINNER Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio - Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)

Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas - Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)

Gods & Monsters - Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

In War & Peace - Harmony Through Music - Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D'Oro)

Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift - Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style Of Five Ensemble)

Best Classical Compendium

WINNER Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Barbara - Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer

Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir - Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer

Les Routes De L'Esclavage - Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer

Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger - Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

WINNER Viola Concerto - Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) Track from: Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto

Concerto For Orchestra - Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) Track from: Concertos For Orchestra

Picture Studies - Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) Track from: Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies

Requiem - Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)

Songs Of Solitude - Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) Track from: Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs



MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

WINNER "Humble." - Kendrick Lamar (The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers)

"Up All Night" – Beck (CANADA, video director; Alba Barneda, Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers)

"Makeba" – Jain (Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer)

"The Story Of O.J." – Jay Z (Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, Elizabeth Newman & Chaka Pilgrim, video producers)

"1-800-273-8255" - Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid (Andy Hines, video director; Brandon Bonfiglio, Mildred Delamota, Andrew Lerios, Luga Podesta & Alex Randall, video producers)

Best Music Film

WINNER The Defiant Ones (Various Artists) - Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers

One More Time With Feeling (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds) - Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers

Long Strange Trip (The Grateful Dead) - Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers

Soundbreaking (Various Artists )- Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers

Two Trains Runnin' (Various Artists) - Sam Pollard, video director; Benjamin Hedin, video producer

