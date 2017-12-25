12/25/2017: The long year ahead for chain restaurants

(Markets Edition) The restaurant industry has been struggling, and the year ahead looks bleak too, according to reports. To stay competitive, the restaurant chain Chili's is slashing the number of items on its menu by 40 percent. We'll talk about their new strategy, and explore some of the reasons restaurant traffic has been down. Afterwards, we'll look at whether SpongeBob's Broadway debut will be a success, and then check out a new lab at Georgia Tech that will allow users to control miniature robots remotely — a move that could open up the field to researchers and low-income students alike.