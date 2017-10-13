10/13/2017: The budget airline brawl for Europe's skies

(Global Edition) From the BBC’s World Service … Ryanair has announced it will complain to regulators after rival Lufthansa’s announced a $250 million deal to buy part of Air Berlin. It claims Lufthansa’s dominance of the German market will push up prices, but with three airlines collapsing in recent months, what is really going on with Europe’s budget airlines? Then, 20 years after America imposed economic sanctions on Sudan, it has lifted them again. We explore what life was like under the sanctions and what the U.S. move means for businesses. Also, Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro faces a test this weekend as the country votes in regional elections. We look at what daily life is like for millions in a country where plummeting oil prices have crippled the economy, and talk to supporters of Chavismo – a political political ideology named after late predecessor Hugo Chávez.