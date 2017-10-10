10/10/2017: The costs of military transgender care

(U.S. Edition) A new corporate scandal is rocking Japan today. Kobe Steel has revealed that its copper and aluminum, which went to the likes of Toyota and Boeing, have not been up to standard. We'll look at whether this could be as big of a problem as the Takata airbag recall scandal that began in 2013. Afterwards, we'll discuss one activist investor's push to get on the board of Procter and Gamble, and then look at the true costs of providing care for transgender members of the military (and how expensive it would be to hire replacements).