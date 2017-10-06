10/06/2017: Why the global stock market euphoria may not last

(Global edition) From the BBC’s World Service … Global stock markets in Asia and the US have soared to fresh highs. Are investors creating a bubble that will inevitably burst? Or is it just a sign of a stronger economy? We look at why low interest rates aren't the sole driver of booming markets, and the factors that could upset the apple cart. Then, to Moscow, where Saudi Arabia’s King – complete with his entourage and a golden escalator – met Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, to discuss deeper ties and the new normal for oil prices. We also have the second part of our China series, where young people are sinking deeper into debt, and loan sharks are now accepting naked selfies as collateral.