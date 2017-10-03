10/03/2017: A divine intervention on climate change

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The Catholic Church has announced the largest ever faith-based divestment from fossil fuels, adding to a global movement that has already seen more than $5 trillion pulled out of investments in oil, coal and gas. We speak to Geoff Davis, the so-called "Green Bishop," in Cape Town, South Africa, about how the church is leading the way on climate change. We’ll also ask what’s next for Rovio, the Finnish company behind the popular Angry Birds game, as it debuts on Helsinki's stock market. Then, to Kiruna in the far north of Sweden. The town is located on top of the world's largest iron ore mine, and officials now face the gargantuan task of relocating two miles east to prevent homes and businesses from sinking into the ground.