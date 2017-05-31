05/31/2017: The fine line between copying and innovating

When Instagram launched "Stories" last year — a feature very similar to Snapchat's main function — the term "copycat" got thrown around quite a lot. But is the criticism fair? What's the difference between copying and just building on something? On today's show, we'll explore the distinction between the two. We'll also look at Facebook's plan to add scripted shows to its platform, and then talk about Amazon's decision to refund $70 million for unauthorized in-app purchases made by kids.