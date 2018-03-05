03/05/2018: EU weighs retaliatory measures to Trump’s metal tariffs

(Global edition) From the BBC World Service … the European Union is considering retaliatory measures in response to President Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. We’ll bring you the latest from the bloc’s trade commissioner. Then, the outcome of a weekend election in Italy looks to be inconclusive with no party having enough votes to form a government. So what’s next for a country with a high unemployment rate and an economy suffering from large debt levels and slow growth? Afterward, China’s prime minister has set a six-and-a-half percent growth target for the year as it increases spending on defense. We’ll have the latest from China’s People’s Congress.