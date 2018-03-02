03/02/2018: Angry reaction to U.S. import tariffs

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … President Trump's plan to impose larger tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum has sent shock waves through markets, as investors worry about the prospect of a wider trade war. Some U.S allies have reacted with anger. China is thought to be the main target of the U.S. action - Marketplace's Jennifer Pak in Shanghai tells us how people there have responded. Plus, we gauge the mood in Italy as voters head to the polls over the weekend. The BBC's Mike Johnson explores how the issue of immigration came to dominate campaigning in recent weeks.