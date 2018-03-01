03/01/2018: Putin's plan to reduce poverty in Russia

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, has given his annual state of the nation address, putting economic issues such as growth and poverty center stage. But how will conditions improve amid a slump in energy prices and western sanctions? We hear from Chris Weafer, of Moscow based consultants, Macro-Advisory. Also in this edition, WPP — the world's largest advertiser — says that 2017 "wasn't pretty." We examine why conditions are tough in advertising sales. And a special report from the BBC's Daniel Gallas in Brazil, where car production was up by 25 percent last year, but employment remained flat. What will it take to boost the number of people in work?