02/28/2018: Toys R Us in Britain buckles under weight of online retail

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Toys R Us is the latest storied retailer to buckle under the weight of heavy competition from the rise of e-commerce. Today, its British arm fell into administration months after the parent company filed for bankruptcy protection. Then, we’ll get a check-up this morning on how the U.S. economy fared in the last quarter of 2016 … but first a look at whether India’s robust growth pace in the fourth quarter helped it regain the crown as the fastest-growing economy in the world. Afterward, to Sierra Leone to explore why sex work has taken on a larger portion of the capital’s working population.