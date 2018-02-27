02/27/2018: What does it take to be successful in America?

(U.S. Edition) The Supreme Court will soon hear a Microsoft privacy case about digital data — can the U.S. government look at data stored overseas without going through a foreign government? On today's show, we'll dive into the details of the debate. Afterwards, we'll discuss another case that the Supreme Court heard yesterday: Janus vs. AFSCME. The case looked at the fairness of mandatory union fees for public-sector workers. The outcome of this could have far-reaching political implications for teachers' unions. Plus: A conversation with law professor Alan Hyde from Rutgers University on what data says about immigration sponsored by employers vs. immigration sponsored by family.