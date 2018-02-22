02/22/2018: Will a German court deliver the ‘kiss of death’ to diesel?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… A court in Germany will rule whether a ban on polluting cars is a legitimate way of cleaning up air quality. Some are calling it the “kiss of death” for diesel – what could such a decision mean for other countries? Afterward, diesel aside, traffic is a global problem. We’ll take you to Dakar where residents spend three hours a day getting to and from the city center. Then, after launching its oil-backed virtual currency earlier this week, Venezuela is trying to boost the Petro’s uptake – now saying it will accept it in a range of transactions from aviation fuel to fees charged in embassies.