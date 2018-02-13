02/13/2018: Raising $88 billion to help Iraq rebuild after war

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … After a marathon session, South Africa’s ruling ANC party decided to recall President Jacob Zuma, giving him 48 hours to respond or else launch a parliamentary vote of no confidence. Then, Iraqi officials estimate the country needs about $88 billion to rebuild after it was seized by the Islamic State in 2014. We’ll take you to a donor conference taking place in Kuwait and explain where the money is likely to come from and how it could be spent. Afterward, a trip to Sierra Leone where the peace diamond was one of the largest gems ever discovered in west Africa. But how is the poor village where it came from faring after the rock sold for $6.5 million?