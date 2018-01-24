01/24/2018: How the Farm Bill affects you

(Markets Edition) Now that the U.S. Farm Bill is up for authorization this year, we'll take a look at what exactly the measure entails. It turns out that it's not a bill that just impacts farmers, but one that arguably intersects with the lives of very single American. Afterwards, we'll discuss a policy change happening at the railroad freight company CSX, following the death of its CEO late last year. CSX will now require its chief executive officers to get annual physical examinations. Plus: As part of our new series Divided Decade, we'll hear from Nikki Jackson, a resident from Waldorf, Maryland, about how the financial crisis affected her.