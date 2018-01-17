(U.S. Edition) The planners of the upcoming Davos conference have a new report on global threats. We'll look at what they're warning against, which includes everything from stock market crashes to little bits of computer intelligence that could infect us. Afterwards, we'll chat with Michael Boskin — senior fellow at the conservative-leaning Council of Economic Advisers — about what's on the economic agenda for Republicans in the upcoming year.
01/17/2018: What's ahead for Republicans in 2018
By Marketplace • 4 hours ago