01/16/2018: A corporate collapse that rivals Enron's

(Markets Edition) Another day, another stock market surge — but is that a good thing? David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, joined us to share why it makes him feel a little bit "uncomfortable." Afterwards, we'll look at how the U.K. is dealing with a corporate collapse similar to the Enron debacle — this one involving a big government contractor called Carillion, PLC. Finally, we'll talk about the rise of high-end male grooming salons and barbershops around the country.