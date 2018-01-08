(Markets Edition) Following the recent release of the December jobs report, we'll talk to economist Diane Swonk about what's in store this year. Unemployment might drop even further and wages could (finally) start accelerating. Afterwards, we'll look at how two big Apple investors have called on the company to address the issue of "smartphone addiction." Finally, we'll discuss how big data might be able to improve cyclist safety.
01/08/2018: We might finally see better wage growth
By Marketplace • 1 hour ago